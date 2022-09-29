Richhill's Apple Fayre plans come to fruition

IT’S harvest time and in the case of Co Armagh that means bringing in the season’s apple crop.

Nowhere in Ireland, north or south, is that done with greater aplomb or such a sense of celebration than here in the aptly named Orchard County. And nobody does it better than the people of Richhill.

The village’s first Apple Harvest Fayre was staged in 2014 and such was its success that it quickly established itself as an annual treat.

True, Covid saw it temporarily de-railed in 2020. But following that pandemic-enforced interruption, it bounced back last year, albeit in a reined-in manner, as one of the event’s principal organisers, Dr Alan Turtle explained.

He told the Gazette, “In 2018 and 2019 we had a five-day festival. That format was working really well, we were attracting large numbers, all of the events were being very well attended and everything was looking good.

“But then in 2020, because of the pandemic, there was no festival. And last year – 2021 – we were uncertain for a long time as to whether or not the event would be able to run at all.

“In the end we decided we’d just do the one-day outdoor thing, because as well as being easier to organise at much shorter notice than usual, we reckoned it was also a much safer way of staging it.

“In the circumstances, we were very happy with how 2021 went,” he added. “We’d just short of 4,000 visitors that day and everything worked out very well.

“And this year we're back to the five-day format, with the Saturday (October 29) being the main event when we’ll have all the various stalls – the crafters, the food and drink producers, musical entertainers – The Swingtime Starlets are coming back following their success last year – as well as a number of local musicians – so we're just hoping that it’s as successful as before.”

Certainly the 2022 programme has the makings of another memorable festival, with Saturday, October 29 - the second-last of five days of events – the high point in terms of the numbers involved.

Things will get underway on Wednesday, October 26, with a quiz night which will be held in the Richhill Castle Marquee, starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are just £5 and in view of the craic to be had – to say nothing of the opportunity to learn some new information – that’s a very generously priced night’s entertainment.

The following night – Thursday, October 27 – there will be a cookery demonstration by Mollie Cunningham of Ballytrim Pantry. That, too, will be staged in the Richhill Castle Marquee where the starting time once again will be 7.30. Tickets for that event are £10.

On Friday, October 28, Richhill Methodist Church will be hosting an ‘Alternative Hallowe’en’ at 6:30pm, with a fireworks display to round off the evening.

Saturday, October 29, is the big ‘welcome to all-comers’ Apple Fayre celebration which, having taken over the village’s streets, will run from 10am to 4:30pm.

As ever, locally produced food and drink will be on sale, along with the usual rich variety of top quality, handmade crafts. As well as that, a number of local charities, groups, societies and organisations will be using the opportunity to fund-raise for their various activities.

It’s also a very good occasion to do some early Christmas shopping by virtue of the availability of a number of skillfully hand-crafted items using indigenous wood including that of Co Armagh apple trees. Not the sort of things available from conventional shops...

The curtain comes down on the 2022 Apple Fayre Harvest Celebration on Sunday afternoon, October 30, with a Harvest Praise service at 3pm in the Richhill Castle Marquee.

Remarkably, the whole five-day programme is overseen by four local stalwarts – Ruth Briggs, Paul Andrews, Jim Fulton and Dr Turtle, who said, “We each have our own wee niches and we just follow things through in each of those areas year upon year.”

Asked what he hopes to see at the end of October he replied, “Good weather, good attendance and the opportunity to highlight Richhill as a place worth visiting.”

As for potential benefits at some point further down the line he revealed, “Obviously, behind the scenes, there’s some work going on at Richhill Castle and we would eventually see that as being a venue to which we could attract tourists.

“There’s a lot of work to be done before that comes to pass, but we’re hopeful as to how, eventually, that will pan out.

“This festival is an opportunity for the local food producers to show what they can do,” he continued. “Obviously there’s a lot of apple-based stuff – ciders, juices, chutneys, jams and so on – but what’s on show and on sale also includes a number of other food types.

“All of the food producers are more than happy to come back here; they all seem to enjoy what we do and the nature of the occasion, not least because it enables them to talk with people about the nature of their produce and the story behind it

“They also see it as a very useful day for making contacts and availing of the the whole networking thing, as well as being a good day out for them, financially speaking. So, inevitably there will be some new producers showcasing their work this year.

“We hope to have 50 stall-holders in total,” he confirmed. “And already - with another five-six weeks still to go - we have over 30 booked in, so we’re very happy that things are falling into place as well as can be expected at this stage.”