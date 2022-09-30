Blues festival back on after three-year break

THE UK and Ireland’s best-loved blues festival returns to the Cathedral City of Armagh from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2.

The 7 Hills Blues Fest returns to Armagh for a full weekend on Friday, September 30, in an international showcase that brings world class blues, rhythm and roots music to a variety of unbeatable venues and locations across the iconic Cathedral City and the island’s capital of apples and cider.

Renowned as one of the best blues and roots music events in the UK and Ireland, this year’s 7 Hills Blues Fest returns after a three-year hiatus with a promise to shake, rattle and roll returning visitors from near and far with over 35 free live gigs and some cracking family entertainment.

Blue’s sensations 4 Stuck Men, One Horse Pony, Grainne Duffy and Paul Sherry are all part of this year’s headline event, joining trending jazz acts Casino Dixieland Jazz Band and Ludwig & Co to ensure that old style bluesy atmosphere the 7 Hills Fest is famous back for this autumn.

Celebrating some of the world’s greatest blues artists, including Ray Charles, Bessie Smith and BB King, all of Armagh’s best pubs and bars – including Red Neds, Hole in the Wall, Mickey Kelly’s, Devlin’s, Keegan’s, Rafferty’s, the Toby Jug and the Armagh City Hotel, are backing this incredible musical collective.

Festival organisers are also adding a new layer of entertainment this year too, with an all-new citywide Blues Busking Trail on Friday and Saturday, a ‘Blast from the Past’ vintage fair at the Shambles Yard on Saturday afternoon and a weather-dependent ‘Melodies on the Mall’ session early Saturday evening all guaranteed to mark the best of a great weekend.

Armagh’s historic Market Square is the place to be on Saturday afternoon from 1pm for a full-on free children’s event experience as the wee ones get their faces painted, model balloons and fill their boots with mischief as live musicians entertain from the Bandstand.

Armagh’s Bandstand will also be the place to experience a ‘Live Lounge’ show of local musicians perform their craft, hosted by the award-winning MD Rafferty Music School team.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield, said:

“Armagh City punches well above its weight for the best in entertainment, hospitality and music and this year’s 7 Hills Fest promises to be our best yet. Soak up the sounds, chill or dance your heart away in our best venues, inside or out, and relax with family and friends.

“There’s always a reason to visit Armagh all year round, but if you want to kick off your autumn with an experience to remember, make sure to check in and celebrate the best of the blues with us.”

For more information, visit www.7hillsblues.com