Friends take to the hills to support young Theo's family

A WEATHER forecast which had predicted cloudy skies over the Mourne Mountains on Sunday morning failed to deter 50-plus friends and supporters of 11 years old Armagh boy, Theo Smyth and his family.

Their goal? To conquer the famous South Down granite range’s highest peak, Slieve Donard (850m, 2,790 ft), in the hope of raising as much money as possible to help the Smyth family.

With Theo, who has leukaemia, currently in hospital for a five-week period of chemotherapy, mum Caroline is taking time out of work to be with him.

And with dad, Martin, being a medically retired firefighter, that means that as well his parents being psychologically and emotionally stressed over Theo’s health, they are under financial pressure, too, not least because of the present level of inflation.

Prior to setting out on Sunday, organiser Carole Faulkner - the driving force behind the ‘Trek for Theo’ venture – told the Gazette, “We’re scheduled to have well over 50 people taking part , and right up to the last minute we’ve had people asking if it’s too late for them to join us.”

Asked about what target, if any, they had in mind when the idea was first mooted, Carole replied, “We’d thought maybe £1,000. But now we look like making quite a bit more than that – maybe £3,000.

“That’s because quite a few people have managed to get a considerable amount of sponsorship money. And as well as that, our Just Giving page already has well over £1,000.”

Any reader wishing to support this appeal can still do so via

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/keira-robinson-1?utm_term=Mzw7m6ZDa

Carole continued, “Theo is in hospital having just started his second round of chemo. That’s going to last five weeks, so it’s quite intensive. But given the circumstances, he’s in pretty good spirits at the moment.”

She explained, “Having just finished primary school in June, Theo was to have started St Patrick’s College at the start of September.

“Obviously, that hasn’t happened at this stage, but the school did something really nice by very kindly sending him one of their PE kits and that gave him a wee boost. He’s in as good spirits as he can be in this situation, and that's to his credit. He’s a smashing kid.

“His parents and Jasmine, who’s Theo’s older sister, really appreciate the support people are giving them. And every penny that we raise as a result of climbing Slieve Donard will go straight into the fund to help them through what already has been a very tough time.”

She went on to explain, “Martin’s mother was buried on the same day as Theo’s leukaemia diagnosis was confirmed, so as a family they’ve been through the mill in the past couple of months.”

With Theo being a big fan of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool., red was the colour much in evidence as those committed to doing all they can to aid his recovery set off for the Mournes. ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is the Reds’ anthem, and Sunday was indeed proof of that fact.

“It’s what friends do at a time like this,” Carole said. “You put yourself in the other person’s position and ask, ‘What would help at this moment?’ And having worked out what that might be, you get on with it.”