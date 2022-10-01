Derry Group are runaway winners at awards ceremony

DERRY Group Ireland were the big winners the annual Export & Freight Transport & Logistics Awards, picking up no less than four awards!

The company was recognised for its innovative approach to business, was named National & International Haulier of the Year, voted Top Training & Development Operator of the Year and also won the Top Team of the Year award.

Company representatives were presented with the awards at a glittering ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in South Belfast, an event attended by almost 600 guests from all sectors of the transport and logistics industry and compered by BBC NI News presenter Sarah Travers and Actor and Comedian Tim McGarry.

Organised by the Hillsborough based publishers of Export & Freight magazine, 4SM (NI) Ltd, the event, returning after a two year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is Ireland’s premier platform of recognition for those operating in the industry; it celebrates all the hard work, determination, and ongoing investment that make the industry what it is today.

The ‘Innovation Excellence Award,’ sponsored by DAF Trucks & TBF Thompson, was for its creation of a Staff App, in association with Thrive, to keep the hundreds of employees working across multiple locations in Ireland, informed and in touch during the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The second award, National & International Haulier of the Year, sponsored by Iveco & NI Trucks, recognized the company’s service to the industry over the last quarter of a century.

From initially starting up with just one truck and one trailer in 1999, today the family business currently operates 80+ trucks and 140+ trailers.

It has seen the continuous growth and demand for its services throughout the years.

Award Number Three was Top Training & Development Operator of the Year, sponsored by Renault Trucks UK and Diamond Trucks.

It recognized the importance of having a strong workforce; an ever expanding company, Derry Group provides its employees with endless amounts of opportunities to ensure that they are fully equipped for their individual roles.

Capping off a highly successful night for the company was the Top Team of the Year award, sponsored by SDC Truck & Trailer Parts.

It recognised a team that has been “fully focused on working together to serve the individual needs of the customer, while closely engaging on a daily basis with staff and its many business partners.”

Expressing her delight at the awards, Fiona Derry said, “I am so proud of our exceptional team at the Derry Group. We were shortlisted in 10 out of the 15 awards and it was brilliant to get four.

“I’m so delighted that the dedication and commitment of our team has been recognised.”