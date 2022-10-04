Cordelia's Foundation in search for finalists ahead of Co Armagh People of Year awards

ALL roads will lead to the Armagh City Hotel on Saturday, November 19, as it has once again been chosen as the venue for the 2022 County Armagh People of the Year Awards ceremony.

The black tie gala ball, again being co-ordinated by Cordelia’s Foundation, will see 12 people and/or groups from throughout the county receive a specially commissioned award in recognition of their achievements, contribution to society or obstacles they have overcome, which has made them an Armagh person/group to be proud of.

In addition to their individual award, on the night one of the 12 finalists will have the honour of being crowned the 2022 County Armagh Person of the Year and will be presented with the overall award, sponsored by Cordelia’s.

Anyone and everyone, who has, or who has ever had, a connection with County Armagh is eligible to be nominated.

So get your thinking cap on - Who has made you proud? Who stood tall? Who walked the walk? Who cared?.

Tell us and we’ll tell them.

To nominate someone, simply fill in a nomination form and post to Cordelia’s Foundation, 20B Killylea Road, Armagh, BT60 4AN.

Alternatively you can text to 07599 124888 or email armaghawards@gmail.com the name of the person/group you want to nominate and the reason you have nominated them.

The nomination process will close on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 12 noon.

A full list of nominees will be published on social media and on the website cordeliasfoundation.co.uk

During the nomination process and up until 5pm on Friday, October 28, people can vote for a nominee by texting the name of the nominee they want to vote for to 07599 124888 or emailing the name of the nominee they want to vote for to armaghawards@gmail.com.

Following the initial nomination process and public voting, the selection committee comprising of people from inside and outside the county will choose the final 12 and the public will then have a chance to vote for the overall 2022 County Armagh Person of the Year.

As with last year’s event, which was an outstanding success and which saw Mr Sean McArdle from Clady crowned the first ever County Armagh Person of the Year, organisers have announced a percentage of the tickets for the County Armagh People of the Year Awards Gala Ball, which cost £60 each, will be given complimentary (on a lottery basis) to the nominees and also to front line workers.

With this generosity in mind, they are calling on all businesses and organisations throughout the county to consider sponsoring a ticket for a nominee or a front line worker.

For further information you can contact the organising committee on 07599 134888 or email armaghawards@gmail.com.

Up to the minute details, further rules and details/ photos from last year’s event can also be found on the website cordeliasfoundation.co.uk. and also on social media.

More details next week.