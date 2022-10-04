FAIR condemns poppy wreath vandalism at memorial to 18 soldiers outside Warrenpoint

A MARKETHILL-based victims’ group has condemned the vandalism of memorial poppy wreaths at the Narrow Water site where 16 Paratroopers and two Queen’s Own Highlanders were murdered by the IRA in 1979.

Each year, Families Acting for Innocent Relatives (FAIR) organises a memorial service at the site which enables victims and ex-service to pay tribute to the great loss of life and to ensure the soldiers’ families on mainland Britain know that “we remember them”.

FAIR project manager, Molly Carson MBE, said” it was a heavy loss of life of brave soldiers whilst carrying out a peace keeping mission to oppose violence in Northern Ireland”.

“The IRA carried out this atrocity in their usual cowardly fashion, laying their bombs at darkness whilst taking up positions in the South of Ireland, which has always protected them from trial in the North,” she said.

“It is clear to see that those who carried out the damage to the memorial wreaths still have hatred and evil in their hearts.

“Their propaganda machine tries to tell the British Government they want a united Ireland and it will be a shared space? I think their actions speak volumes and any decent man or woman in this country should condemn the behaviour which occurred last weekend.

“A mother of a young soldier, placed her wreath securely on that fence whilst she remembered him growing up, when he left home, the last time they spoke, that lady was heartbroken with pain for the loss of her dear son.

“How will this lady feel when she hears that someone filled with hate, who did not even know her son, had destroyed her tribute of remembrance on her first visit to the Province?

“What will be the lasting memory of this family and others present at the Memorial Service?

“FAIR have replaced their wreath of Remembrance and thank-you to those who replaced the others.

“I hope that the Police Service of Northern Ireland will bring those responsible to justice and would ask if anyone saw anything or the registration of a vehicle at the scene late at night to contact the police.

“We will remember them.”