Former Crossmaglen GAA treasurer to be 'punished severely'

A FORMER Crossmaglen Rangers GAA Club treasurer has pleaded “guilty” to 139 sexual offences against more than 20 young boys dating back over 30 years.

Thomas McKenna, who is currently in Maghaberry Prison, appeared before Belfast Crown Court on Thursday.

The 62-year-old former postman, from Woodside Park in Bessbrook, had been due to stand trial this week on the first of three sets of charges.

However, during his court appearance his defence counsel asked for the accused to be rearraigned on three separate charge sheets, totalling 139 sexual offences.

McKenna entered guilty pleas to the offences dating between 1989 and 2018, which included indecent assaults, sexual assaults and gross indecency against young males.

A number of further charges, which included attempted rape, were left on the books and are not to be proceeded with, without leave from the Crown Court or Court of Appeal.

Following McKenna’s guilty pleas, Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth told him he will be “punished severely”.

The judge also praised the courage of those affected by McKenna’s actions who had come forward and disclosed what she described as “these terrible crimes in very, very difficult circumstances”.

McKenna’s defence counsel asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and also requested a medical report relating to “a number of issues” to be compiled on the accused ahead of sentencing, which is due to be reviewed on November 7.

In June, last year, McKenna admitted 18 counts of voyeurism, four indecent assaults and one count of taking an indecent image of a child.

Following his guilty pleas, he was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register.

In a statement, GAA President Larry McCarthy apologised to McKenna’s victims.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the GAA, I wish to apologise to his many victims in Crossmaglen Rangers, and to their families, for the hurt that has been caused by this abuse and to assure them that the GAA will continue to support them on an ongoing basis,” Mr McCarthy said.

“I want to acknowledge and express my admiration to the victims for the courage they have shown in coming forward and cooperating with our GAA safeguarding personnel in reporting the initial allegations to the statutory authorities.”