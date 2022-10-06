Annual Diamond Day Lecture is held in Loughgall

THE annual Diamond Day Lecture, under the auspices of the ‘Friends of Sloan’s House’, was held on the evening of Wednesday, September 21, in the Museum of Orange Heritage at Sloan’s House, Loughgall, as part of Orange Heritage Week.

All were welcomed by Denis Watson, Director, and a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the recent passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

September 21st was of course the 227th anniversary of the Battle of the Diamond.

The lecture was then given by Richard Edgar, from Tandragee, on ‘The Life and Death of Sir Henry Wilson MP’.

Richard gave a very informative and thought-provoking insight into the murder of Sir Henry by the IRA in London in June 1922.

It was very well received by all in attendance as many were not aware of the circumstances of what happened.

Organisers said it was great to have a good attendance of members of the Friends group and a number of people who were not members.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks to Richard by Roger Gardiner, Director, and supper was provided by Sloan’s Coffee Shop.