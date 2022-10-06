'Clear need' for more 20mph limits at schools - Irwin

NEWRY and Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin has said there is a clear need for the roll-out of additional reduced speed limits at schools across the constituency.

Mr Irwin was responding to an answer given by the Minister for Infrastructure John O'Dowd to a question he posed on the need for 20mph signs at Derryhale Primary School.

He said: "There is no doubt in my mind as to the importance of these schemes and any focus on reducing the speed of traffic passing close by schools has to be a positive step forward.

"Indeed, Derryhale Primary School is a case in point whereby the existing 40mph limit is simply too high and, with the layout and topography of the roadway, there would be a clear need to halve the speed limit at the key school drop-off and pick-up times.

“The Minister’s response points towards a review of the two tranches of the scheme already in place and then a decision will be made on the possibility of a further tranche. Hopefully this review will pave the way for further tranches and, whilst 215 schools benefiting thus far is a welcome development, more schools can and should benefit from a further scheme in the future.

“Hopefully this review can be carried out soon and then decisions taken on future schemes, as the importance of safety is a high priority and one I support wholeheartedly.”