Nurse's car is damaged in latest spate of vandalism

A SPATE of vandalism involving bins being dragged along country roads has resulted in a nurse’s car being damaged.

The mindless vandals behind the recent destruction have been slammed by a Cusher DUP Councillor.

Alderman Gareth Wilson has hit out at those behind the spate of bin vandalism which culminated in a nurse’s car being damaged on the Tirnascobe Road in Richhill in the early hours of last Monday morning (September 27).

Alderman Wilson has branded those behind the vandalism as “pathetic” after bins were towed behind vehicles and then let go, causing rubbish to be strewn over the countryside and bins damaged.

Alderman Wilson said: “With rubbish the main topic of conversation of late, it’s frustrating and sickening to learn that the wheelie bin wreckers have been annoying people once again.

“Indeed I visited a lady on Tirnascobe Road, Richhill, who had her car damaged by these individuals and who works as a nurse in the community.

“She could well do without this type of mindless vandalism given the inconvenience and cost she has experienced.”

Alderman Wilson said the individuals struck over a wide area spanning from Richhill to Clare and as far as Kilmore.

“I have had a number of reports of bins being dumped and damaged with rubbish strewn along the verges,” he said. “I have spoken to police on this issue and I would ask that people be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

“This behaviour is unwanted and unacceptable and must stop.”

In recent years, the contents of bins being tipped out and strewn across the roadway had become an almost weekly issue.

As a result, many householders in the affected areas had been unable to leave their wheelie bins out overnight for collection, but with the recent council bin strike, more and more bins have been visible along the sides of roads over recent weeks.