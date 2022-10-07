Efforts to recover repair cost as Mall wall work nears completion

EFFORTS are ongoing to try and recover the cost of repairs to the historic Mall walls in Armagh.

Confirmation has come as works are now nearing completion.

Several sections of the natural stone wall at Mall West were extensively damaged when a lorry carrying a portable cabin shed its load, after it was dislodged by branches.

The incident, back in January 2021, also left three other vehicles damaged.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance attended, landing on the Mall, and one person was taken to hospital.

A Dungannon man was arrested at the scene and subsequently appeared in court 11 months later.

The defendant was given a three-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for a number of offences including dangerous driving, and failing to stop, report and remain at the scene of an accident.

The damaged walls remained sealed off for health and safety reasons since the time of the incident.

But in April past, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council went out to tender to find a specialist contractor to bring them back to their original condition.

Requiring detailed and very particular work to do just that, the council selected Devity Contract Services for the job. The company is based at Carrickmore, outside Omagh, and according to their website they “specialise in the restoration and conservation of historic and listed buildings, bridges and monuments which are a fundamental part of our culture and heritage”.

With the appointment made during the summer, works began shortly afterwards, concentrating first on the section closest to the Courthouse.

Now, at this stage, the ongoing project is almost complete - 20 months after the damage was caused.

It is understood that the work required a significant investment.

But, when asked by the Ulster Gazette, ABC Council declined to reveal just how much the repairs bill amounted to.

A spokesperson said that, as this was a “competitively tendered contract”, the information requested by ourselves was “commercially sensitive”.

The Gazette also enquired whether or not the ratepayers would be covering the costs and what, if any, efforts had been made to source finance from any insurance held by the defendant or other outside parties or any grants available.

The spokesperson confirmed: “The majority of works to repair the wall and railings on the Mall are nearing completion and we are continuing to work with the Mall Trustees to recover costs from third party insurers.”