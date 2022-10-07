Growth deal avenue may put east link road on right path

ROADS officials are to discuss the possibility of the long-awaited Armagh east link forming part of a multi-million pound ‘growth deal’ aimed at boosting the area’s productivity.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd provided a one-line update on the issue to Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin when asked for a progress report.

The east link road - much of which is already in place - would connect the Newry Road area of the city through to the Portadown Road via the Hamiltonsbawn Road.

It has been years in the pipeline but has been delayed for a variety of reasons including funding and ongoing exercises to ascertain the exact and best corridor which such a link should take.

When asked by Mr Irwin what stage the process was at currently, the Minister came back to confirm plans for discussions between central and local government.

“I have asked my officials to continue discussions with ABC Council about the east link road project to see if it could form part of the South West Growth Deal proposal,” advised the Minister.

The growth deal is a collaboration across three council areas - Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Mid-Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh - which secured in excess of £250 million for projects to benefit all involved from the UK Government and Northern Ireland Executive.

The Mid South West Strategy was launched in September 2020, and it is intended to create jobs, improve infrastructure, bring prosperity and deliver for those living within the jurisdiction.

Lack of funding has always been blamed for a number of major link road projects not moving forward.

It was only on Monday last that a senior Departmental official told a meeting of ABC Council: “The Armagh east and Armagh north and west link schemes are being considered within the Department’s forthcoming Regional Strategic Transportation Network Transport Plan.”

And now the growth deal has been cited as a possibility to deliver, given that the preferred corridor option has been identified.

Mr Irwin - who has previously expressed despair and discontent over the lack of progress - believes that this opportunity should be explored.

He said: “This project has been on the table for many years and there is certainly a desire locally to see progress made on the matter in order to primarily lessen congestion in the city.

“Armagh City has a number of congestion points which cause significant delays at key times and negatively impact air quality.

“I have passed the ministerial response directly to the council chief executive Roger Wilson and in my comments to him I have said that a combined approach between both council and the Department will be important and, of course, the potential around the Mid South West Growth Deal should be fully explored and opportunities maximised.”

A review of route options for the Armagh east link road was completed and published in August 2019. The preferred route encompasses a new link road which connects the Portadown Road and the Newry Road at Edenaveys with the objective of “improving road safety and relieving congestion in Armagh City Centre”.

The proposed scheme also includes a three metre wide shared use footway and cycleway which will “help to make sustainable travel options more accessible for the local community”.