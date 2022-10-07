St Catherine's College 60-somethings ready for a night of nostalgia

FORMER pupils of St Catherine’s College, who this year celebrate – or have already celebrated - their 60th or 61st birthdays will be meeting up on Saturday night (October 8) for a grand reunion.

Replies have been received from the USA, Europe and the UK from former students intent on joining up with home-based former school friends in The Toby Jug.

It promises to be a night of craic and reminiscences, albeit that three members of the Class of ‘73 have passed on. They will be remembered by those who have survived them.

Event organiser and past pupil, Fiona Terrins, told the Gazette, “In 1973 we became the first year of the then-new comprehensive school system.

“Prior to that we had the Sacred Heart Grammar School and the Intermediate School, and it was the late Sister Dolores Considine who had the vision to bring the two together.

“She really was ahead of her time, so to have done this at all was pretty remarkable, not least in view of the circumstances at the time.

“It was at the height of the Troubles, remember, when things were not good for us here in this part of the world, and she decided it would be a good thing to put all the girls together in one school.”

The responses to the invitations to attend suggest at least 60 of those who were the first pupils of St Catherine’s College will be turning up, though Fiona acknowledges there may be a cry-off or two due to illness or unforeseen circumstances. Conversely, she also feels there may well be a few more locals turning up on the night. And if they do, they will be made very welcome.

“Sadly, three of the girls from our year have died,” Fiona said. “And a lot of our teaching staff have passed away too, though I suppose with all of us pupils having turned 60 or 61 this year, that’s hardly surprising.”

With next year being the 50th anniversary of St Catherine’s having come into being, she admits some may feel it might have made more sense to have staged the reunion 12 months hence.

“But,” she explained, “the idea was that I should organise it to coincide with us all turning 60. As well as that, it’s post-pandemic, so this is a chance to celebrate having come through what has been an awful time.

“Maybe we should have left it until next year, but more than marking the anniversary of the school opening, from the start this was about the fact that we were all going to be in our 60th year in 2022.”

The night will include a buffet, a slide show, a video of a previous get-together and a collection of photographs gleaned from newspaper archives by Adele Lappin, who has assembled a very interesting display of school life 1973-style.

Fiona pointed out, “While Adele has posted some stuff on social media, she has also held a lot of it back so as not to spoil the element of surprise on the night, That’s as much as I’m saying!”

She also added, “Ten years ago, when we all turned 50, we had a small reunion in O’Toole’s Bar at Ballymacnab.

“Sally (Mc Cone), who is on the committee for this event, organised that one and at the time we said, ‘Let’s do it every 10 years’. But it has been quite challenging trying to arrange this, so I’m not sure we’ll feel much like doing another one 10 years from now when – if we’re even alive – we’d all be 70!

“While I’m lucky in having had a great committee around me for this - Adele, Sally and Bernie (McKinney) - there’s still been a lot of hard work in trying to get everything organised.

“So I just hope the night is a big success, not least because the school of which we were the first students has become an outstanding one deserving of everybody’s recognition.”

The DJ in the days when those in the Class of '73 were young and carefree was one Anthony Oliver, who moved on and, for years, lived in Hong Kong.

Now back home, he has been recruited to play the sounds of the ‘70s and ‘80s at a post-buffet disco.

(Parents: here explain to your offspring what a disco was!)