Autism awareness bench replaced at Palace Park

A NEW Buddy Bear autism awareness bench is now taking pride of place at the Palace Demesne in Armagh.

It has replaced the original bench which was put in place five years ago to mark the achievements of Darkley girl, Jodie O’Connor, following her 100th Parkrun.

In the years since, the popular bench has become a focal point up around the Palace grounds, but the need to replace it came within recent weeks.

With the help of Lord Mayor, Paul Greenfield, who made a cash donation following a request from Councillor Julie Flaherty, a new bench was secured at Armagh Men’s Shed.

It was supplied by Stiofán Mac Cleirigh and painted by Jodie’s devoted father Kieran O’Connor, who coated it in the bright colours using paint kindly donated by KP Mone’s in Keady.

Jodie’s mother Bernie O’Connor spoke to the Ulster Gazette and expressed delight that the new wooden bench is now back in place, in an area where it has become synonymous.

“The last bench we did was five years ago, when Jodie did her 100th Parkrun. Obviously it’s in a prominent place around the Palace and it is more a feature now.

“The bench is a focal point up around the grounds and is in a well-known area where we all go by at Parkrun.

“Even when we are doing Parkrun, if you say to somebody about the buddy bench, everybody knows where that is.

“When out walking at different times throughout the summer we always see ones sitting in it now and I always think that’s great that people are using it.”

Bernie believes this latest bench is stronger than the previous one and is hoping it will continue to help raise awareness of autism in the years to come.

“This one is made out of wood and is a sturdier bench than the previous one, but the first had a good time as it was five years old and it lasted well, but I think this one is a stronger one now.

“The arm was taken off the last one, but at the same time it was wearing away and needing replaced. It was getting in bad repair.

“Over a few weeks, we got it replaced with a few others on board.

“I had put a post up online with a picture of the other one to say it did last well, but the arm has been broken off. We were out walking with Jodie one evening and we found the arm in the river beside it.

“After seeing the post, Councillor Julie Flaherty got on to the Lord Mayor and got the funding and he donated £100.

“I then approached the Men’s Shed and said maybe they could make one and by good luck they happened to have one.

“Kieran, my husband, would do painting and KP Mone in Keady donated the paint for it, all the lovely colours, so Kieran painted it all up and we put back the autism plaque that was on it.

“We got it delivered and it is now back in place. It is an autism awareness bench and it is in a prominent place.

“We are delighted with the new bench as it looks well and we are happy that people can again sit down and have a chat on it.

“That was our aim, because with autism it can be very lonely.

“It is good even if somebody sits down on their own, somebody else may sit down beside them and have a wee chat, so just to have somebody beside them is good.

“We have been doing Parkrun for over eight years and the last bench went up five years ago and we are still at it.

“There are even young ones out doing training and different ones running and they may leave their gear or their jacket on it and they can say to somebody ‘I left such a thing sitting at the buddy bench’, so they can go straight and get it, so I always thought it’s a good feature there and it is well used.

“We wouldn’t have liked not to have replaced it as it would not have been the same going around there with no bench.

“It is back in the same location and as good as new, so hopefully it will be around for a long time!”