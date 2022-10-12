Teenager left shaken after armed robbery

A TEENAGE member of staff at a Keady business was left shaken following an armed robbery at the premises last night (Tuesday, October 11).

Detectives are investigating the armed robbery at a service station which happened shortly before 7.30pm.

Police said two men wearing balaclavas and armed with a handgun and wheelbrace entered the store on Castleblayney Road.

They threatened a teenage girl who was working there and demanded money.

The pair then made off from the scene with a sum of cash in a dark coloured Mercedes car in the direction of Castleblayney.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a Superdry hoody and blue jeans.

The second was wearing a dark coloured jacket.

A police spokesperson said, “The staff member was left shaken but wasn’t physically injured.

“Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage in the area at around the time of the robbery. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1693 11/10/22.”

Alternatively information can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has condemned the robbery and urged anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said, “Two men, armed with a gun and a wheel brace entered a business in Keady last night before threatening the young member of staff and making off with a sum of money.

“The member of staff has been left shaken by the incident.

“I would urge anyone who may have any information on what happened to bring it forward to the PSNI.”