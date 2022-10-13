Community fearful of impact as move to axe primary school takes next step

EFFORTS by the Education Authority to close a tiny south Armagh primary school remain on course with a development proposal now published.

Kingsmills Primary School learned earlier this year that it was facing the possibility of closure.

A pre-publication consultation was kick-started in May of this year, with interested parties given until the second week in July to make their responses.

And now, having looked at the information received, the Education Authority has opted to stick to its guns and continue down the path towards closure.

To that end, a formal development proposal is now accessible on the EA website, which gives interested parties two months to make their response.

And, while many may think that the decision has already been made, the EA points out that it is only there to make the recommendation. It will be up to the Education Minister to have the final say and that is a decision which is likely to be made early in the New Year.

If the course of action follows that laid out by the Education Authority, Kingsmills Primary School - which currently has 32 pupils of an approved enrolment of 77 attending - will cease to be at the end of the summer term.

The development proposal is given as follows: “Kingsmills Primary School will discontinue with effect from 31 August 2023, or as soon as possible thereafter.”

Since news of the rural school’s threatened future first broke in the spring, there has been an active voice among staff and parents who have been demanding it be retained.

A Save Kingsmills Primary School page was started on Facebook which now has over 400 followers.

The local community has rallied behind the Kingsmills PS family and a total of 113 responses supporting the retention of the school were made as part of the pre-publication consultation.

Only three favoured the recommendation to close while one indicated they did “neither agree nor disagree”.

Those speaking out against the proposal included parents and guardians, staff, board of governors, and pupils, past and present.

And the principals of Newtownhamilton and St Malachy’s Primary, Ballymoyer, and board of governors of Bessbrook Primary - three schools to which children attending Kingsmills PS might be expected to transfer - also gave their backing to saving the school.

Scores of reasons were outlined in the document published following the pre-publication consultation.

Among these is the “potential impact on local post-primary schools” should Kingsmills PS close, as well as the impact on pupils and staff.

“The Kingsmills PS pupils will struggle in larger class sizes. There would not be the same level of support. Larger class sizes put pressure on the teacher – no class should have more than 20 pupils,” was one of the many sentiments expressed.

The Education Authority is accused by someone else of running a “very poor” consultation, saying the “threat of closure has put many potential parents off from sending their children to Kingsmills PS”.

Others remarked upon the effects the loss of such a popular school would have on the community and community relations too.

One said: “The closure will have a detrimental impact on the rural community. It will impact on the controlled primary provision in the South Armagh area.”

And another added: “The closure would be a setback for community cohesion in the Whitecross ward area. The Shared Education relationship that has been built up has led to open and supportive relationships between pupils, staff and parents – this would be lost with the closure of Kingsmills PS.”

Elsewhere, under equality impact feedback, a respondent makes the point: “As an isolated rural community, Kingsmills has suffered greatly as a result of the Troubles.

“The shared education programme which has been set up to try and integrate children and families has been effective in forming new relationships and trying to develop bonds to try and help our community live without violence, death and destruction. These relationships will be destroyed, and I feel this will have a negative impact on cross-community relations.

“This does not promote positive integration of Catholic and Protestant children and the next generation of our country.”

The development proposal - published on September 28 and with a two month deadline from that date - is now open for views from interested parties before the file makes its way to the Minister’s desk.

Any objections or support should be lodged with the Area Planning Policy Team, Department of Education, Rathgael House, Balloo Road, Bangor, Co Down, BT19 7PR or emailed to dps@education-ni.gov.uk.