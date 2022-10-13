Cross-border effort to save Fusiliers Museum

HISTORIANS from both sides of the border have joined forces in a bid to prevent the Royal Irish Fusiliers Museum from leaving Armagh.

The Ulster Gazette revealed in June that the facility - based at Sovereign’s House – now looks set to move to a new site in Belfast in late 2024.

The Armagh Fusiliers Museum, which has been situated on the picturesque Mall since February 1963, has had a long military connection with the city spanning some 250 years.

However, the sounding of the Last Post for the city as its home has sent shockwaves through historian circles in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. For decades, the museum has long been an attraction for those with an interest in military history, particularly the involvement of the wider community and area in the two World Wars.

Over the years, it has been connected to the Royal Irish Fusiliers, who were involved in both international conflicts and in many wars before and since. The regiment was based at Gough Barracks and has a long and special relationship with Armagh.

The proposal is to close the museum in Armagh and transfer its valuable contents to similar museums in Belfast and Enniskillen.

One frequent user of the Armagh Fusiliers Museum, Eamon Delaney, who runs The Lion and the Shamrock project, based in Dublin, has been left “very surprised” by the proposal.

Mr Delaney expressed the view that “this is happening at the very time when Armagh has been successfully building itself up as a visitor and tourist destination”.

The Lion and the Shamrock project is dedicated to the many Irish who served in the British military over the centuries, with a particular focus on World War One.

It collects the stories of families of those who served and also organises school tours and talks related to this legacy.

“The Fusiliers Museum is an institution I am very interested in due to my project, but also from coming to Armagh over the years,” said Mr Delaney, who was on the board of the John Hewitt Summer school.

