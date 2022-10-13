Three year sentence for indecent assault on child

POLICE have paid tribute to the victim in an indecent assault case for their ‘bravery and determination in coming forward’.

On Wednesday (October 12) a 57 year old man from the Portadown area was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court for a number of offences including indecent assault and common assault against a child.

Mark Smith was sentenced to three years.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be subjected to a Sexual Offenders Prevention Order (SOPO) for seven years.

Detective Inspector Jenny Smith said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for their bravery and determination in coming forward.

“We hope this sentence encourages others who have experienced any form of abuse to report to Police.

“We have specially trained officers who work closely with victims throughout the criminal justice process.

“We are determined to bring anyone involved in any form of child abuse before the courts to be made amenable for their crimes.

“We treat victims with the upmost respect and sensitivity and will work closely with them, even in challenging circumstances, to support them in any way they can.

“We will help you, we will listen to you, we will treat you with sensitivity.

“You don’t have to suffer in silence.

“Please contact us on 101 or in an emergency call 999.”