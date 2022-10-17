Man killed in collision on Monaghan Road was well known musician

THE man killed in this morning’s fatal road traffic collision (Monday, October 17) has been named locally.

He was Barry Mohan, from Caledon Road, Aughnacloy.

Tributes have been paid to the talented musician who died following the collision at the Monaghan Road, Middletown.

He was a member of local band ‘All Folk’d Up’ who paid the following tribute: “We are saddened to learn of the death this morning of Barry Mohan, guitarist and talented musician with All Folk’d Up, in a road traffic collision.

“Barry was an integral part of the band’s success and brother of lead singer Pauric. His energy and enthusiasm was always evident on stage and will be sadly missed on the local music scene.

“We have worked with Barry over the last number of years, and it was apparent that his talent, his professionalism on and off stage, his love for music, and his drive and determination for the band was always there with a smile on his face.

“Barry was due to tour England this weekend with All Folk’d Up, but these four shows will now be cancelled.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Pauric, his mother Marina, his daughter Céala Rose, fellow band members Ryan, Paddy and Szymon and his entire family circle.”

A family death notice stated, “Barry Mohan, Caledon Road, Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, suddenly as a result of an accident, RIP.

“Beloved son of the late Declan RIP and Marina, brother of Pauric.

“Family home private please until further notice. Funeral arrangements later. All enquiries to Dominic Muldoon Funeral Director.”

The road where the fatal accident occurred remains closed at this time.

A police spokesperson said, “Diversions are in place at the junction with the Madden Road and the Farnlay Road. Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey.”