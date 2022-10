EMERGENCY services are at the scene of what has been described as ‘serious road traffic collision’ in the Middletown area this morning (Monday, October 17).

A police spokesperson said, “Motorists are advised of a serious road traffic collision on the Monaghan Road, Middletown near Armagh.

“Diversions are in place at the junction with the Madden Road and the Farnlay Road.

“Please avoid the area at this time and seek an alternative route for your journey.”