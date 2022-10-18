THE EDUCATION Authority has been accused of proposing to close Kingsmills Primary School for financial reasons and not the best interesrts of the children.

With opoosition to the proposed losure hardening, the local bracnh of the TUV aid a move to close the school woulod have a profound impact on the contyrolled sector in south Armagh.

In a statement Newry and armagh TUV said, “It is telling indeed, that in the recent consultation undertaken by the Education Authority, 113 out of 117 responses indicated support for the school to remain open.

“This decision to select the school for closure is therefore clearly at odds with the wishes of the vast majority of people in the Kingsmills area.

“With the school fulfilling four of six sustainability criteria, it is clear that this decision has been taken with financial motivations in mind and not the best interests of the children of the rural Kingmills community.

“Kingmills Primary School has a sterling record for educational delivery and has prepared many generations to succeed.

“This decision will also have a profound impact on the controlled sector in the wider South Armagh area and will likely adversely affect Newtownhamilton High School, of which Kingmills is a feeder school.”

The local branch added, “The school is the heart of any community; as a consequence the isolated Protestant community of South Armagh will only be exposed to further isolation as a result.

“TUV will continue to stand up against the ongoing marginalisation of the controlled sector in South Armagh.”

A formal development proposal is now accessible on the Education Authority website, which gives interested parties two months to make their response.

The EA has pointed out it is only there to make the recommendation and it will be up to the Education Minister to make the final decision which - that is likely to be made early in the New Year.

If the recommendation for closure is accepted, Kingsmills Primary School - which currently has 32 pupils of an approved enrolment of 77 attending - will cease to be at the end of the summer term.

The development proposal states: “Kingsmills Primary School will discontinue with effect from 31 August 2023, or as soon as possible thereafter.”

Since news of the rural school’s threatened future first broke in the spring, there has been an active voice among staff and parents who have been demanding it be retained.

A Save Kingsmills Primary School page was started on Facebook.

The local community has rallied behind the Kingsmills PS family and a total of 113 responses supporting the retention of the school were made as part of the pre-publication consultation.

Only three favoured the recommendation to close while one indicated they did “neither agree nor disagree”

A spokesperson for the Education Authority (EA) said: “The Education Authority (EA) undertook pre-publication consultation from 10 May 2022 – 8 July 2022, on a proposal for the discontinuance of Kingsmills Primary School with effect from 31 August 2023, or as soon as possible thereafter.

“The pre-publication consultation commenced on 10 May 2022 with the publication of a suite of documents outlining the case for change, background and rationale for the proposal, which were available on the EA website: Kingsmills Primary School | Education Authority Northern Ireland (eani.org.uk)

“All comments and views received during the pre-publication consultation were considered and a report brought to the Education Authority’s Strategic Planning and Policy Committee on 6 September 2022. Members of the committee reviewed comments and views received and approved the publication of the development proposal (DP). The proposal was advertised in the local press on 28 and 29 September 2022.

“This commenced the second phase of the DP process, a two month statutory objection period with the Department of Education (DE), which is open until 28 November 2022. This period provides a further opportunity for all interested stakeholders to make their views known, this time directly to the Department of Education, after which a recommendation will be made to the Minister of Education. It is the Minister (or in the absence of a Minister, a nominated DE representative) who may make a decision on the DP.”