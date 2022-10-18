Louise set for what, quite literally, is her first-ever marathon

A YOUNG Claudy woman is in the final stages of preparation for what will be her first ever marathon.

Louise Vallely, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday (October 16), is aiming to run in the 26.2 miles Dublin event on Sunday week (October 30) when she hopes to raise a minimum of £7,000 for Revive,

Revive is a registered charity which supports the Regional Intensive Care and High Dependency Unit in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

Explaining what has prompted her to undertake the challenge she told the Gazette, “I’ve always enjoyed running a bit, but back in October 2019 my mum fell outside and hit her head.

“She was in intensive care at the Royal and we were so impressed by what we saw that I said to my father, ‘I’m going to do the Dublin Marathon next year to raise money for these'.

“Having seen first hand the care shown by staff in the Royal’s ICU, I was really taken by their work.

“Mummy was unconscious for a number of weeks and in hospital for four or five months, so we saw for ourselves how hard the staff there work. Thankfully she came through alright in the end, though for a time it was very touch and go. The satff were fabulous.”

Louise continued, “Unfortunately Covid meant my hopes of running in the following year’s Dublin Marathon were put on hold. But now, finally, it’s being staged on October 30.”

When she heard that, Louise wasted no time in setting up a JustGiving page.

Don’t run away with the idea that she must be one of those super-fit, always-training, semi-professional athletes. She isn’t even a member of an amateur athletics club.

She does, however, run with some friends, one of whom - Phil McLoughlin from Poyntzpass - will be joining her in the Dublin run, in his case to raise money for the Southern Area Hospice in Newry where he works.

By now Louise’s preparations should be at a very advanced stage. But speaking to the Gazette last Wednesday, it transpired that she has not yet run the full marathon.

“I'm out running three or four times a week – anything from .5K to half-marathon distance. But I've never run the 26.2 miles full-marathon,,” she said, matter-of factly. “So this is going to be my first one.”

In every sense.

“Last Sunday I did 20 miles, but now’s the time when you’re supposed to taper off,” she pointed out, as if the reality of the situation had just dawned on her.

Asked how she had felt after 20 miles her three-word reply was, “Tired and sore!”

Then she continued to explain, “As you increase the miles you get plenty of aches and pains, I’ve discovered.

“Before I started this the most I’d ever run was 13 miles, so it’s been a big adjustment for me, particularly as I work full time doing the accounts in the office at Clady Quarries.

“I’m a busy person, so trying to make time for running is a big commitment. That’s not easy when you’re already busy with all the other things in your life.”

Thankfully family and friends are all very supportive, something for which Louise is genuinely appreciative. She evidently believes that a little levity helps, too.

“They’re all loving this you know,” she laughs. “They’re all telling me this will be no bother at all.

“My own family think I’m not wise. When they ask me how far I’ve run and I tell them ‘15 miles today’, they say things like ‘You’re mad in the head – I can hardly drive that distance’!”

Musing on where all of this might lead she said, “I’ve heard that once you cross the finish line, you’re on such a high that you want to sign up there and then for the next one.

“Never having done one before, I don’t know if that’s true or not. But once might do me! We'll see.

“I know there are some people who just seem to get the bug and they end up doing marathon after marathon after marathon. But I don’t think I’ll be like that because I don’t think I have the time it would take to keep training..

“I enjoy a run in the morning; it’s good craic and it sets you up for the rest of the day.”

And with the primary objective of all of this being to raise money for Revive she was quick to add, “My target is £7,000 but I’m hoping to beat that because it’s a for a really good cause and I think people are always willing to support good causes.”

At that she dropped a fairly broad hint by adding this pun: “My dad owns Clady Quarries so I think he’s going to have to dig deep his time. Goodness knows, I do enough work for him, so if there’s any shortfall, I think he should make up the difference.”

As well as that, she anticipates being shown a lot of TLC, her view being, “I still live at home with my parents, so I’m expecting them to pamper me a bit for the next few days – and for a good while after it, too. I think I’ll deserve that, but we’ll see,” she joked.

Louise finished by saying, “Any donation would be greatly appreciated and readers can donate to my JustGiving page by clicking: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louise-vallely2

“Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and totally secure. Once you donate, your money, it is sent directly to Revive.

“And that’s the most efficient and cost-effective way to give as it saves time and cuts costs for the charity.”