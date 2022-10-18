Movie charts life of Sabrina Wurmbrand

THE Faith Mission Bookshiop and Café in Portadown is the venue for tomorrow (Wednesday, October 19) night’s screening of a film based on the life of Sabina Wurmbrand (pictured).

Her husband, Richard, of ‘Tortured For Christ’ fame, was also well known for having established ‘Voice of the Martyrs’ in support of the persecuted Church globally.

A Romanian Lutheran Pastor, he was captured by the communist Chinese, held prisoner and tortured for over 14 years (1948-64).

His survival and faithfulness during that time gave rise to one of the most incredible stories ever told, namely ‘Tortured for Christ’.

Sabrina’s story is told from her perspective of what faith looks like in the absence of substance.

It examines who God is, what God looks like in the face of adversity and a lack of communication.

“Really, it examines and expresses what faith looks like beyond sight,” said event organiser and FM Portadown manager, Valerie Newell.

It is a fund-raiser for ‘Arise’ which exists to support Christians who today are being persecuted all over the world.

Women from 125 nations join annually for a conference and their attendance is paid for thanks to global fund-raising events just like tomorrow night’s film in Portadown where the starting time at the shop in Magowan Buildings will be 7pm.