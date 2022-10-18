Petrol-fuelled vehicle owners encouraged to check vehicles ahead of fuel change

The Consumer Council is encouraging owners of petrol-fuelled vehicles to check their vehicle’s compatibility with E10 petrol ahead of its introduction from 1 November.

E10, which will become the standard petrol grade, is petrol blended with up to 10% renewable ethanol. It is expected to help Northern Ireland to decarbonise transport as it is less polluting than existing petrol.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport at the Consumer Council advises “While 95% of petrol cars will be compatible with E10 fuel, motorists should check compatibility of their vehicle using the online compatibility checker available at www.gov.uk/e10checker.

"Vehicles that are not compatible, typically older vehicles and classic cars, will continue to need E5 petrol, which will be available in the UK as a super grade petrol. E5 and E10 petrol will be clearly labelled at fuel stations.”

E10 petrol will be rolled out across Northern Ireland from 1 November. It is already available in GB, and the Republic of Ireland plans to introduce it by 2023, subject to legislation. The change in fuel applies to petrol only.