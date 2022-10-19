Free all-day parking a problem in Markethill

ALDERMAN Jim Speers has asked people who park all day free of charge in Markethill town centre to consider the impact that is having on shoppers and traders.

However, he stopped short of asking for an increase in the patrols of traffic wardens, instead preferring Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council to come up with a solution.

Speaking at last Tuesday’s (October 11) meeting of the council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Committee, the Council veteran, who is leader of the UUP group, said he had been contacted by traders frustrated by those who park in the town before heading off elsewhere in another vehicle, leaving their own car there for the day.

Alderman Speers explained that rather than parking spaces in Markethill being available to those wishing to shop locally, they are filled by people offering no economic benefit to the locality. “I have been speaking to traders and people in Markethill and I’m not sure if this is happening elsewhere, though I believe it does,” Alderman Speers said.

“We have a lot of people who are park-and-ride in the village so to speak, [as] there are no parking restrictions in Markethill to any great extent.

“Yes, if you parked on a yellow line at a dangerous corner you may be unfortunate that the red coats [traffic wardens] would call round and give you a ticket, but it does allow people to park all day in the centre of the town and [then] move on to another place.

“These cars are literally occupying spaces the business folk in the town would very much appreciate were left for shoppers,” Alderman Speers said.

“Truthfully, I’m not quite sure how we effectively respond, so I would like some guidance in terms of how we move forward on an issue like that.

“I have witnessed it myself; people just hop out of a car and into another one and then they’re away for the day.

“I'm quite sure it happens elsewhere and it’s not to the benefit of the area it is happening in. If there is any way officers can advise on a resolution to this issue, I would certainly welcome the support of Council.”

Council’s head of Economic Development, Nicola Wilson, suggested the local authority could aim to put “some sort of communication plan” in place to dissuade those who park in these free spaces.

“It is disappointing in areas where there are no parking restrictions that people do that and take advantage of what they see as free parking,” Ms Wilson said. “It makes it very difficult for the traders and shoppers as well.

“Council does have a role to play so perhaps we can talk to some of the traders in the area and get a fuller picture of where and when this is happening.

“This would allow us - working with the traders - to put some sort of communication plan in place where people are dissuaded from parking in those spaces all day.”

Speaking exclusively to the Gazette after last Tuesday’s meeting, Alderman Speers said, “I think it’s probably a case of people car-sharing in order to travel together to elsewhere. They meet in Markethill where parking is free, leave one vehicle there and then travel together in the other one. I can see why they’d do that, but it’s not fair to others

“I’ve had a number of complaints from business people who are frustrated by the fact that the town is parked up all day by people who are taking advantage of it being free.

“That means that when customers who want to shop come into town, there’s nowhere for them to park which means they have to walk. That’s the case from first thing in the morning right through to tea time, by which stage most of the businesses have closed for the day.

“So it’s a problem. And that’s why I’m making an appeal to anybody who is parking all day to think about how this is affecting others in the community.”

Asked how he felt the matter might be resolved, Alderman Speers said, “Well, there’s a car park at the back of Newry Street that would be very suitable for anyone intending to leave their car all day, and I’d appeal to them to use it so that spaces in the centre of the town can be used by shoppers.”

But the one thing he is keen to avoid is greater use of traffic wardens, a fact he stressed by telling the Gazette, “I’m loathe to do anything to bring the red coats into Markethill to start dishing out tickets to people. I say that because, in my experience, the innocent as well as the guilty suffer alike when they start getting involved.

“So I’m asking people who are parking for very long periods during business hours to stop and consider the effect that is having on shoppers and traders alike in Markethill.

“I’d ask them to use a car park, or else park slightly off the town centre so that it’s left for shoppers and customers whose support is vital in keeping Markethill’s shops, stores and businesses afloat.”

He added, “It’s coming up to Christmas, which is the busiest time of the year for retailers, and we don’t want a situation where, from first thing in the morning, it’s almost impossible for shoppers to find a parking space because they’ve all be taken by people who have left their car there for the whole day.”