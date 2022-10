POLICE are appealing for information following the theft of a Lamborghini tractor in the Loughgall area.

It was one of several pieces of agricultural equipment stolen from the Clonmain Road area sometime between 10pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday (October 18-19).

Also stolen was a Hermus Low Loader and a Daiwoo 130 Digger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 466 19/10.