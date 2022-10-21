'Gentleman' Dessy was a devoted family man

DESSY Kerr, gentleman - the desrciption that came up time and again as the local community paid tribute following has passing earlier this month.

Born on 15 June, 1947, at Legar Hill, Armagh to Malachy and Mary Kerr, Dessy was one of seven siblings: the late Oliver and Jim (RIP), Malachy, Maggie, Sheila and Paul. He attended the Christian Brothers’ primary school.

He started his working life in Kerr’s bicycle shop at the Shambles at the age of 14, following the sudden death of his father. After the bicycle shop closed in 1970, Dessy retrained as a welder, working in various places over the next few years. He returned to working with bicycles later on, in Danny McShane’s shop.

He was also involved with Armagh City Boxing Club, becoming mid-Ulster light-welterweight champion and sparring partner of future all-Ireland champion Colum Doran.

Music too was a passion. He was a DJ in the local youth club and played the drums in a rock band, Taboo, along with his brother Paul and good friend, the late Kevin Kearney (RIP), among others.

Other interests included Gaelic football and horse racing and he enjoyed an occasional bet on the horses. He was also very interested in local history and folklore.

He met his wife, Claire, in Dublin. After they married in 1978, they resided in Armagh, where they raised four children: Gareth, Fiona, Malachy and Mairéad.

Probably the most important things in his life were his faith and his family. He was a regular Mass-goer and was a great believer in the power of prayer. His faith was a source of great consolation in recent times.

As was his family. His wife, Claire, to whom he was devoted, as she was to him. His children, for whom he had done so much over many years; in particular, the many very happy family Christmases.

And, of course, his grandchildren: Niamh, Emer, Aoife, Erin and Pearse, who were a source of so much pleasure and pride for him these last few years.

After a short illness, Dessy passed away peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital on October 7, surrounded by his loving family. Following Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, he was buried in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Listening to the various anecdotes or reading the messages of condolence from people over recent days, it was clear that his life and death had impacted upon a large number of people from different backgrounds. And there was one word which came up, again and again: gentleman.