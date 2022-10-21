Two taken to hospital after city centre fight

TWO men were taken to hospital for treatment following a city centre brawl last night (Thursday, October 20).

Police in Armagh are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the incident.

Sergeant Bigger said: “Shortly before 11pm, officers attended the Upper English Street area of Armagh, after it was reported that there was a fight ongoing in the area.

“Our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“Two men were subsequently taken to hospital for their injuries.

“One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured any mobile phone or other footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2072 of 20/10/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/