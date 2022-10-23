JD Hunter earns top accolades at retail industry awards event

JD Hunter & Co in Markethill has taken home the Fresh Produce Retailer of the Year Award in the Independent category at the highly prestigious UK Retail Industry Awards, which took place in London recently.

Judges were impressed by the store’s fresh produce sales growth over the past year, which increased by six per cent.

The judges also pointed to the expansion of the fresh offering in store, which one judge said “looks fantastic”, adding; “over the past 12 months, the store has increased the space given over to fresh, allowing it to showcase more deep-cut ‘manager’s special’ deals to drive footfall. The deals are advertised strongly on social media and delivered in-store with military precision”.

Store Manager, Chris McClure explained how the team are passionate about promoting locally sourced produce which ensures JD Hunter provide the freshest, local food for their community, “We are absolutely thrilled to take home this award against some great competition from across the UK.

“Our fresh proposition in store is second to none, we know our shoppers are looking for big deals on local produce, which we source from some of the top farmers in our local area within Northern Ireland.”

JD Hunter & Co. were part of a record breaking night of awards for Northern Ireland’s SPAR and EUROSPAR retailers, alongside Henderson Retail, who operate 102 SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA stores and supermarkets here.

Paddy Doody, Sales and Marketing Director at Henderson Group said this is the biggest collective win for retailers at the Retail Industry Awards so far, “To be able to go to London and see our stores being recognised on a national platform for the excellence they bring to their communities, day in, day out, is fantastic.

“We are incredibly proud of our stores and their teams who are the ultimate competition, not only in their local markets but on a national and international retailing platform. They are consistent in their innovation and service and we send them huge congratulations for bringing home some of the top awards.”

The Retail Industry Award winners were selected by a panel of esteemed and experienced names in the industry.

The Awards are a celebration of all that is great about the UK grocery retail sector. The 2022 winners were revealed at a gala ball ceremony at The Brewery in London on September 20.

Henderson Group is a local family business achieving 84th place on the latest Sunday Times HSBC Top Track 100 league table of the UK’s private companies.

Henderson Group ranked 3rd in the Ulster Business Top 100 NI Companies 2022, 2nd in the Ulster Grocer Top 75 NI Food & Drink companies 2022 and 15th in the Belfast Telegraph Top 100 Companies 2022.

The Group owns the SPAR, EUROSPAR, VIVO, VIVOXTRA and VIVO Essentials franchises in Northern Ireland.

Four companies make up the Group - Henderson Wholesale, Henderson Retail, Henderson Group Property and Henderson Foodservice.

Henderson Wholesale has been distributing food and grocery-related products to the convenience retail sector for over 120 years and is the largest operator of its kind in the country.

The Group is committed to sourcing local fresh foods from farmers, growers and suppliers, with over 75% of fresh products sourced on the island of Ireland.

Henderson Retail owns and operates 102 SPAR and EUROSPAR stores in Northern Ireland and was named Independent Retail Chain of the Year at the 2021 Grocer Gold Awards.

Henderson Foodservice is a market leading supplier to the catering industry, providing a vast range of products to hotels, schools, restaurants etc. across Ireland.

Operating out of its head office in Mallusk, the Group employs around 4,500 employees across Northern Ireland.

Multi award winning Henderson Group companies have claimed Retail Industry Awards Store Team of the Year and Forecourt Retailer of the Year; Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in Excellence in Marketing and Excellence in Development of Management and Leadership; CSR awards at the Ulster Grocer Marketing Awards and Irish News Workplace & Employment Awards; Deloitte Best Managed Company Gold standard and Investors in People Gold and Silver accreditation; Grocer Gold Independent Retailer of the Year for Henderson Retail; and Family Business of the Year at the new Business Eye Family Business Awards.