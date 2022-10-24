George honoured for his service to society

GEORGE McCall is a man who’s not afraid of hard work, spend more than a few minutes in his company and you’ll quickly realise that.

The current chairman of Armagh Agricultural Show, George (age 71) is a well known and respected figure in farming circles.

He’s also well known among cattle breeders and served as chairman of the Northern Ireland Salers Cattle Society for 10 years.

In that time the society needed a representative to go to the UK meetings, “I think I did seven years, over to meetings in Kendal five or six times a year.”

Indeed he has been recognised for his work with the society as ‘Best Ambassador’ with the presentation of the Cuil Salver by the McClymont Family, a coveted award presented to someone who has worked tirelessly over the years to promote the Salers breed both in the UK and abroad.

The award came as a surprise to George, “There was a dinner last year and my son and a Welsh fella I’m friends with got me to go over, I didn’t know I was getting the award and they sprung it on me when I got there.

“I was really honoured to get it, I was kind of taken aback.”

He has also served on the society’s council of management.

George has been involved with the society for around 22 years, dividing his time between working on the farm, his day job with the roads service and family.

His dedication to all three aspects of his life shine through, indeed he has also been recognised for his work with the Roads Service.

In 2017 he was presented with the Imperial Service Medal for 50 years with the DoE Roads Service.

George explained, “It was an honour to get it. I’d actually retired before it was presented. A colleague had nominated me.

“They told me I was the only one in Roads Department had ever received it.”

The citation with the medal reads ‘in recognition of meritorious services which you have rendered’.

George said, “I enjoyed my work the whole time I was there, I worked on the vehicle and in the office for a number of years. Saw a lot of changes.

“I don’t do these things for the reward, you were out in all weathers, out in floods and snow.

“The staff was always great to get on with.

“I started off as a maintenance fitter, vehicle fitter and in later years I got into the office and managed the workshop with 10 or 12 fitters, looked after them, delegated their work and looked after the computer.”

George pointed out he was working with the cows throughout his working life.

Not surprising as George stems from a farming family. His father was a farmer at Redrock. His grandfather also came from there. Indeed both his grandfathers had farms in the area.

George maintains a herd of 50 plus pedigree cows and has 80 sheep as well.

Asked how he divided his time between his work with Roads Service and working on the farm George said, “I went into sheep more after I retired but you were up early in the morning, up around six to bet into work for eight o’clock and then home at night I’d stretch it the other way, there were nights I wasn’t coming in till 12 o’clock.

“You wouldn’t do it only you enjoy doing it. You got up in the morning and if a cow had calved well you went into work happy, there were times things didn’t go like that but you had to take the good with the bad.”

Indeed there was one occasion when things could have gone very badly for George.

In 2014 he came close to losing his life when he had what he termed ‘a bad accident’.

“I fell into a slurry tank but my son and nephew were able to pull me out and I was rushed to Craigavon Hospital.

“I was one of the lucky ones who came out of it, there have been all too many who have not.”

Sharing his birthday with the late Queen (April 21st) George isn’t showing many signs of slowing down at age 71.

Serving as Chairman of Armagh Agricultural Show over the past five years he’s kept busy with planning for one of Northern Ireland’s top agricultural events.

The 2020 and 2021 show were disrupted by Covid lockdowns but the show had a triumphant return at Gosford Forest Park in 2022.

George said, “During lockdown you missed the company, you missed the committee, 2020 when we had to cancel the show, we were lucky in one way we got it cancelled right quick.

“This year’s show was brilliant. It was hard work, we had got prices for various items and some of it was up 30 per cent and we had no money coming in after the break.”

And plans are now coming together for next year’s show, planning from one show to the next virtually a year round process.

Summing up his attitude George said he enjoys getting out and meeting people, adding, “The whole thing about life is, treat people with a bit of respect.”

And what drives him, “I feel if you lie about you stiffen up. You have to have a goal, and my goal in cattle is to produce a good bull or a good heifer and taking it somewhere to sell and everyone talking about it.”