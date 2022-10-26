Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre celebrates the taste of Armagh

SPAIN has La Tomatina, West Virginia in the USA salutes the strawberry, while the Isle of Wight holds an annual festival dedicated to garlic…

Here in the Orchard County, Richhill has been celebrating the locally grown Armagh Bramley Apple since 2014.

This year, the village’s Apple Harvest Fayre returns to its full five-day format for the first time since the pandemic which saw it postponed altogether in 2020 before being restored – in a one-day form – last year.

This time it’s back for real, with a full range of events from Wednesday, October 26, through to Sunday, October 30.

The high point undoubtedly comes on Saturday when all roads lead to the Richhill for the apple fayre showpiece, which last year – even in its truncated state - nevertheless succeeded in attracting more than 4,000 people.

It’s a high-quality, free-to-attend, cross-community event which caters for all age groups and sees the centre of Richhill transformed with a stage for live entertainment, a host of craft and market stalls offering hand-made - and therefore unique - products, alongside a variety of food producers, with an apple twist where at all possible.

Ruth Briggs, one of the organisers of the Richhill Apple Harvest Fayre, told the Gazette, “Our village is situated in the heart of the County Armagh which is Northern Ireland’s main apple growing area. so there’s a very good and obvious reason for this being known as the Orchard County!

“Our famous Armagh Bramley is grown commercially on over 100 farms concentrated in the Richhill and Loughgall area.”

Explaining the thinking behind the festival and the reason for the celebration she continued, “It takes place at the end of October to coincide with the end of the apple harvest and to recognise as well as highlight the importance and value that apple growing brings to our local community.”

She also pointed out, “The Armagh Bramley enjoys protected status, putting it up there alongside Champagne, Parma ham and Welsh leeks. And as far as we’re concerned, that in itself is something well worth celebrating.”

Ahead of the big day, other attractions during the countdown to it include a quiz night (Wednesday, October 26) and, the following night, a cookery demonstration by Molly Cunningham of Ballytrim Pantry who came to the organisers’ attention as a result of what they heard of her work at the Balmoral Show. And although Molly herself is not a Co Armagh woman, her apple and potato suppliers certainly are from this part of the world and they will provide some insight to their contribution to the meal.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but I'll be using the famous PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) Armagh Bramley apples, both in the main course and the dessert,” Molly said.

The fact that she is a thorough professional meant there were no spoilers, for which reason she held back on detail about the meal she will be cooking on Thursday night. Take it as read, however, that it will be something very special.

One thing Molly did, however, reveal was, “I’m very keen to show everyone that apples can be used in sweet and savoury dishes. The desert dates back a good few generations as it’s a recipe handed down from my great grandmother.”

Children are the focus of the festival on Friday (October 28) with the return of ‘Alternative Halloween’, an event supported and hosted by the village’s Methodist church.

It will end with fireworks lighting up the skies above Richhill at 8.30pm. But prior to that the focus will be on family games and activities - in other words, good old inter-generational fun for all.

The curtain comes down on Sunday afternoon with a short inter-denominational thanksgiving prayer service (3 o’clock).

That will take place in the marquee at Richhill Castle, which is also the venue for the quiz (7.30pm) and the cookery demonstration (also 7.30pm).

And Ruth's message to any Gazette reader who has yet to experience the high point of the five-day event was, “If you haven’t been to the main day of our festival on the Saturday, you really are missing out on an absolutely fantastic day in the lovely setting of our historic village.

“It’s a great opportunity to meet and talk to local artisan food and cider producers whose products you can sample as well as see. It also offers a chance to see what’s on offer at a wide range of craft stalls.

“And all the while there will be some terrific live music to get your hands clapping and your feet tapping. So we guarantee locals and visitors alike a warm Orchard County welcome to Richhill.”

This year some 69 traders and craftspeople will be displaying their wares - and a number of others had to be turned away because either there was no room for them or else they were intent on selling items which would not have been in keeping with the craft ethos of the festival.

Those are core values - pun fully intentional - of the Richhill Apple Fayre Festival and the four-person organising committee remains fully committed to ensuring that there is no dilution thereof.

“With a small committee there is a lot of work involved in organising a five-day event like this,” Ruth said.

“And to make matters worse, a few weeks ago our chairman, Paul Andrews, fell from scaffolding and suffered serious pelvic and rib injuries which have greatly restricted what he has been able to do ever since.

“To his great credit, though, he has contributed a huge amount of work on his computer and without that we really would have been up against it.

“Everything is done by the committee members - the booking of participants and contributors, provision of stalls, selling tickets, getting tables and chairs organised and in place for the dates in question. So, a lot of work.

“But we do it because as well as loving the festival we love Richhill. And for that reason we want to show it in its best light at the right time of year which, for us, is at the end of the apple harvest.

“So I’d urge anybody who as yet hasn’t been to Richhill on the last Saturday in October to come along this year to see for themselves what it’s all about. We’ll be delighted to see them.”