Judge warns there must be progress in Katie's case

A JUDGE has warned the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) he expects progress in an alleged murder case after a defence barrister reiterated concerns over delay.

Previously from Greysteel but now with an address which cannot be published, Jonathan Creswell (33) is charged with murdering Armagh equestrian Katie Simpson on August 3, 2020.

He claimed to have rescued her from a suicide attempt in the home he shared with her sister who was his partner, their two children and another woman.

Having left the children with his mother on the morning in question, Creswell contends he returned to find Katie hanging.

She passed away, aged 21, in Altnagelvin Hospital just under a week later without regaining consciousness.

While Katie fought for her life, efforts to alert police were ignored or dismissed. It took almost six months and a high-level review before the matter was taken seriously.

Senior police had apparently “settled” on death resulting from suicide, shutting down other possibilities without investigation or consideration.

Complaints to the Police Ombudsman were rejected on the basis they did not come from Katie’s family.

When advised of this the Minister for Justice disputed the Ombudsman’s position resulting in reversal, and a specialist unit commenced investigations into police failings.

It remains unclear if the delay may have impacted on the investigation or case progression.

During the latest hearing at Derry/Londonderry Magistrates Court a PPS lawyer requested another adjournment, however, the defence immediately expressed concern.

He said, “When my client was applying for bail over a year ago the court was told this case was ready to proceed with a committal (to crown court) within two months.”

District Judge Barney McElhome noted Creswell first appeared in court in March 2021, “Which is 18 months plus.”

Touching on the police delay, the defence added, “The date of the alleged offence was long before that.”

Judge McElhome continued, “I don’t know what the issues are, whether that’s evidential problems or whatever. But between the directing officer, PPS and external counsel I want progress by the next date.”

While accepting pathology analysis may not be complete, the defence “specifically requested” PPS clarify if their enquiries on this are “finalised.”

“One would have hoped so,” said Judge McElhome. “It is a murder case. We don’t get more serious than that. I repeat, I don’t know what the issues are, but it might reach the point where I issue a warning and I set a committal date. They either meet it or they don’t.”

He listed the matter for mention next month, again stressing there must be progress.

Another possible delay may be the addition of four females suspected of an alleged cover-up, with evidence of this emerging several months after Creswell’s arrest.

A witness informed police she arrived at his home on the morning of August 3, 2020 for a pre-arranged meeting and claimed he had just returned from leaving Katie to the ambulance, despite being expressly told to follow it to hospital and not go back to the house.

Once inside, Creswell stripped off his clothes, instructing her to put these in a bag, and clean blood off the banister.

She then drove him to the hospital where they were joined by two other women, one of whom took the bag of clothes, later washing them at a laundrette.

The four sat together in the car where Creswell allegedly stated he intended to claim Katie had been trampled by a horse to account for extensive bruising on her body.

These three women plus a fourth, who would be arrested in England, have been reported for prosecution.