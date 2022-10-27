Rushfear Spooky Shenanigans and Fireworks at the Lakes

‘SPOOKTACULAR’ fireworks are set to return to Craigavon Lakes this autumn as Halloween descends once again. It’s a monster mash of ghostly goings-on and fantastically frightening fun as the annual Craigavon Halloween Extravaganza takes place on Thursday, October 27. Embrace this year’s theme ‘Creatures of the Night’, and dress to impress, no matter how big or small you are!

The spooky spectacular gets underway at ‘Rushfear’ Shopping Centre with entertainment and themed activities from 4pm. The magical Halloween Family Carnival Parade will leave Rushmere Shopping Centre at 7.30 pm, giving all those creative kids, mums and dads an opportunity to dress up with a sparkler of a costume. Cross the beastly bridge and head to Spooky South Lake for a breath-taking firework display set to music, lighting up the night sky from 8pm. A beastly time is promised!

This is a non-ticketed event and pre-booking is not required. For further information in relation to safety procedures, parking and other event details please visit https://getactiveabc.com/halloween/