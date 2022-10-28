Success for local police

Success for local police

Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team officers held a joint operation with ANPR team members.

Friday 28 October 2022 20:38

Police have said they made ‘multiple arrests’ during an operation aimed at local and cross border crime.

Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team along with ANPR Interceptors held a joint operation in the Armagh City and surrounding rural areas.

A spokesperson said: “These Operations are aimed at both local and cross border criminality and provide reassurance for our communities.
“Our operation lead to multiple arrests and recovery of suspected stolen items. We hope to work along side our colleagues from the Interceptor Teams in the near future.”

