Mum had to pass baby into sick bag during miscarriage

A WOMAN suffering a miscarriage at Craigvaon Area Hospital had to pass her baby into a sick bag, it has been claimed.

The Southern Trust says that it will continue to prioritise patients by the urgency of their illness following the report.

The incident took place earlier this month and was highlighted by staff at the hospital, who recently had raised concerns about the pressures that the hospital was under.

A member of staff said that during the latest incident the patient was told she “wasn't an emergency and they gave her a pad to sit on”.

The Southern Trust said that while they are are unable to comment on an any individual patient, they take all concerns about the care they provide “extremely seriously”.

A Trust spokesperson added that they “encourage any patient/family member with concerns about our services to contact our Service User Feedback team”.

Their statement continued: “Each concern/complaint is fully investigated before we send a comprehensive response back to the person making the complaint.

“The team can be contacted by telephoning (028) 3756 4600 or by emailing serviceuserfeedback@southerntrust.hscni.net

“We continue to prioritise and treat patients by the urgency and severity of their of their illness in line with extant guidance.”

Meanwhile, the Trust says that surgical procedures are not currently being impacted by a shortage of blood.

It follows a recent appeal by the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS) for the public to make emergency appointments for donations as its stock of blood is much lower than it would like.

The Southern Trust said it fully supports this appeal.

“Surgical procedures in The Southern Trust are not currently being impacted by this shortage but we continue to work with NIBTS and other colleagues across the region to closely monitor this situation,” they added.