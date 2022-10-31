Royal Black parade decision comes under equality spotlight

ARMAGH, Banbridge and Craigavon Council has outlined its reasoning behind giving approval to several potentially contentious events in the past six months.

One of the events facing equality screening was the use of Loughgall Country Park during the official opening of the the Royal Black Institution’s new world headquarters in the village in April.

An equality screening report revealed the reasoning behind its decision to approve the event

The report was presented to members of the local authority’s governance, resource and strategy committee at its meeting on Wednesday, October 11, and detailed how the organisation equality screened 12 events held in the borough between April and September.

Councillors heard how council has developed a number of new policies and, in complying with its equality scheme duties, these policies are screened for any possible adverse impact they may have under section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act, 1998.

The nine groups for consideration under section 75 are: age; marital status; women (including girls) and men (including boys); persons with a disability and persons without; persons with dependants and persons without; political opinion; racial groups; religious belief and sexual orientation.

The policies have been screened against four questions and have been ranked into three categories: 1 ‘screened in’ for equality impact assessment; 2 ‘screened out’ with mitigation and; 3 ‘screened out’ without mitigation.

The questions asked to determine which category events are placed in are as follows: What is the likely impact on equality of opportunity for those affected by this policy; are there opportunities to better promote equality of opportunity for people within the Section 75 categories; to what extent is the policy likely to impact on good relations between people of a different religious belief, political opinion or racial group (major/minor/none) and are there opportunities to better promote good relations between people of a different religious belief, political opinion or racial group.

Of the 12 events, nine were ranked in category three – ‘screened out’ without mitigation – but three events were ranked in category two – ‘screened out’ with mitigation.

These events were Banbridge Baptist Church’s praise in the park event, the Royal Black Institution’s event at Loughgall Country Park on Saturday, April 2, and Lurgan Baptist Church’s praise in the park event.

At June’s meeting of council’s environmental services committee Councillor Keith Haughian expressed his opposition to Lurgan Baptist Church using Lurgan Park for its praise in the park events.

“Our party are opposed to this, I am not happy at all that this has even been properly considered to be honest as our parks and leisure facilities, Lurgan Park in particular, is used by all sections of the community,” said Cllr Haughian at the time.

However, this report explains the local authority used the fact previous events had been approved by council, the fact the events only took place for a short period of time on Sunday evenings and that no previous complaints had been received as mitigating factors in their decision to recommend the event was approved.

As for the RBI event at Loughgall Country Park members were advised the event was arranged to celebrate the opening of the organisation’s new headquarters in the village.

It consisted of 3,000 members and 15 accompanying bands with Union flags, emblems and banners on display. The report notes while this was not a public event it was for one day only and communications were put in place to advise an event was taking place.

The report explains this is the first request council has received to hold a parade on its land and states several mitigating factors allowed the event to take place.

It received cross-party consensus; council does not yet have an events policy; access to Loughgall Golf Club was not restricted; it was for one day only and information about the event was widely publicised in the run up to it and council’s outdoor leisure operations manager was the point of contact for the organisations availing of the park on Saturday, April 2 before and after the event and carried out a post event evaluation.

A proposal to agree to the contents of the report and share the contents with council’s equality consultees including the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland was put forward by Councillor Margaret Tinsley and seconded by Council’s Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Tim McClelland.