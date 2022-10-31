Two locals toast of the borough after scooping gongs at Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards

TWO local food and drink producers have picked up four awards between them at the prestigious Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards!

McCracken’s Brewery in Portadown and Gilfresh Produce in Loughgall came out on top after excelling in all three stages of the incredibly rigorous judging process!

These awards celebrate the best in retail, wholesale and foodservice food and drink products available in Ireland – making the awards picked up by these two local companies a highly impressive feat! Especially as this year’s judging panel included food buyers, product developers, chefs, bakers, and dieticians, all at the top of their industries.

The all-important awards:

l Gold Award in the Porters and Stouts Category: McCracken’s Brewery Black Irish Stout

l Drinks Award of the Year: McCracken’s Brewery Black Irish Stout

l Bronze Award in the Fresh Produce - Vegetables Category: Gilfresh Produce Vegetable Fajita Kit

l The Rising Star Award: Richard Gilpin, Head of Farm Operations at Gilfresh Produce

“Huge congratulations to both the team at McCracken’s Brewery and Gilfresh Produce for picking up these prestigious awards at the highly esteemed Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards,” commented the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield.

“I am very proud to have both of these businesses within our borough and blazing a trail within their industries. The passion, dedication and commitment they put into their businesses each and every day is very evident and it is wonderful to see this recognised through these highly sought after awards. Well done!”

The borough of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon is a region characterised by a rich environment of good agricultural land; bursting with a rich heritage of food and drink production as well as outstanding places to eat and drink.

Home to an abundance of specialist artisan food and drink producers and household names, council is passionate about supporting our Food Heartland businesses and helping them to continue their growth and development.