Vote for Co Armagh People of the Year

THE final 12 nominees for the Armagh People of the Year award have been confirmed.

Inspirational local folk have been nominated for the awards, organised by the Cordelia’s Foundation.

And after much deliberation, the final shortlist has been confirmed as follows:

l Paudie Smith

l Jack Maher

l Cora McLoughlin

l Louise Skeath

l Linda Nesbitt

l Rachel McParland

l Ita Gibney & Niall Murray

l Rebecca Collings.

l Gerard Greene

l Aidan O’Rourke

l Time2Play

l The Wilson children

Now you’ve seen the shortlist, you can now decide who you think is worthy of being named County Armagh’s Person of the Year.

Text AWARDS followed by the name of one of the 12 finalists above to the shortcode 64343

Lines close at 5pm on Saturday, November 19.

Each text entry costs £1.00 plus a standard network rate message. Users must be 18+ & have the bill payers permission. Service Provided by Digital Select Ltd. Helpline: 0330 103 9999. For entertainment purposes only.