£100,000 drugs find after police car is rammed

POLICE have charged a 31-year-old man with several offences following an alleged drugs find.

Charges include attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He has also been charged with driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs after a vehicle was stopped on Monday, October 31.

The man is due before Newry Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, November 2.

The charge comes after a vehicle was stopped while driving erratically on the Keadymore Road, Armagh on Monday evening.

Officers from the Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team signalled for the vehicle to stop, it failed to do so, subsequently being driven into the police vehicle and injuring two officers.

Substantial damage was caused to both vehicles. The vehicle was searched and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000 was located.

A 32-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property. She was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.