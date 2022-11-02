Warning after report of object

Email:

clint.aiken@ulstergazette.co.uk

Wednesday 2 November 2022 9:29

POLICE in Portadown are urging anyone who comes across, or who notices any suspicious objects in the Old Lurgan Road area of the town not to touch them.

The warning follows an uncorroborated report on Tuesday, November 1, that some type of device had been left in the area.

Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

No roads have been closed at this time.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639