Warning after report of object

POLICE in Portadown are urging anyone who comes across, or who notices any suspicious objects in the Old Lurgan Road area of the town not to touch them.

The warning follows an uncorroborated report on Tuesday, November 1, that some type of device had been left in the area.

Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

No roads have been closed at this time.