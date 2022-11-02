Power cuts hit homes across County Armagh

A number of power cuts have hit across County Armagh this afternoon (Wednesday, November 2).

Small numbers of customers across the area are affected.

Cuts have been reported on the outskirts of Armagh City, Richhill, Mullavilly, Tandragee, Poyntzpass, Newtownhamilton and Darkley.

Richhill appears to be the worst affected with 58 customers said to be without power from 3.32pm.

Power is expected to be restored by 7pm.

According to NIE’s power check website: “We have logged a fault in this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible.”

In the other cases only one or two customers in each area appear to be affected, according to the details given on the website.

in these cases repair times are given as either 7 or 7.30pm.

The site states: “We are aware that some people are without power in your area and are assessing the extent of the fault.”