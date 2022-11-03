Police vow ‘robust action’ to tackle anti-social behaviour

Thursday 3 November 2022 18:09

Police have said they will  take ‘robust action’ to tackle anti-social behaviour in Armagh City.

A spokesperson said, “Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of ongoing anti-social behaviour in the Ardmore Hill area of Armagh and have conducted a leaflet drop in the area. 

“Anti-social behaviour impacts greatly on people’s quality of life and will not be tolerated.

“Police will be stepping up patrols in the area and will take robust action where necessary.”

