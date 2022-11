THE A1 dual carriageway at Newry is closed this morning (Friday November 4, following what police described as a serious road traffic collision.

A spokesperson said, “Motorists are advised that the A1 dual carriageway at Newry is closed in both directions between the Camlough and Bernish Road junctions following a serious road traffic collision.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

There are no further details at this stage.