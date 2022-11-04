Armagh Floral Arts host charity evening

Hazel Hammond

Hazel Hammond

Friday 4 November 2022 16:36

AFTER a very successful return, Armagh and District Floral Art Society is delighted to announce this year’s Christmas Charity Open Demonstration will be held on Monday, November 7 at 7.30pm in St Mark’s Church Hall, the Mall, Armagh.

The Open Demonstration is the highlight of the year and will raise much needed funds for Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Charity Northern Ireland.

Award winning florist, Joan Lockhart will create floral art arrangements around her theme ‘Mistletoe and magic’.

Everyone is very welcome to come along for a most enjoyable evening watching beautiful flowers arranged on stage. The arrangements will be raffled at the end of the show.

So why not come along and be inspired to try your own Christmas decorations?

Tickets are £10 per person including festive refreshments and can be purchased at the door.

