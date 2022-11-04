'Useful' meeting with Minister on Kingsmills PS closure move

LOCAL unionist politicians have described as “useful” a ministerial meeting to discuss the proposed closure of Kingsmills Primary School.

DUP Assemblyman William Irwin and Ulster Unionist Councillor David Taylor met Education Minister Michelle McIlveen - along with teaching staff and members of the Board of Governors - weeks after the publication of a development proposal recommended the school be axed.

While many may think the decision has already been made, the Education Authority has pointed out that it is only there to make the recommendation.

It will be up to the Education Minister to have the final say and that is a decision which is likely to be made early in the New Year.

If the course of action follows that laid out by the Education Authority, Kingsmills Primary School - which currently has 32 pupils of an approved enrolment of 77 attending - will cease to be at the end of the summer term.

The development proposal is given as follows: “Kingsmills Primary School will discontinue with effect from 31 August 2023, or as soon as possible thereafter.”

Since news of the rural school’s threatened future first broke in the spring, there has been an active voice among staff and parents who have been demanding it be retained. A Save Kingsmills Primary School page was started on Facebook which has attracted hundreds of followers.

The local community has rallied behind the Kingsmills PS family and a total of 113 responses supporting the retention of the school were made as part of the pre-publication consultation.

Only three favoured the recommendation to close while one indicated they did “neither agree nor disagree”.

Those speaking out against the proposal included parents and guardians, staff, board of governors, and pupils, past and present.

As sole decision-maker, Minister McIlveen was given a blow-by-blow analysis by those campaigning for the school as to why they feel it should be saved.

And Mr Irwin and Councillor Taylor - who also serves on the Board of Governors of Kingsmills Primary School - were among their number for last week’s face-to-face discussions.

“This was a very useful engagement and we are indebted to the Minister for taking time out of her schedule to visit the school, meet the teaching staff and Board of Governors representatives,” they said afterwards.

“There was a wide-ranging discussion on the EA proposals and we felt it was a very useful engagement in terms of stating the concerns around the current process and the difficulties the school has faced with such a threat of closure looming over it. There is undoubtedly a huge connection and importance attached to Kingsmills Primary School as it has so well served - and continues to serve - the wider rural population of the area.

“This education provision has been so important and integral to the local community that to lose such a provision would have a massively detrimental impact on the lives of many people in the area.

“The meeting with the Education Minister Michelle McIlveen and EA staff was an important opportunity to illustrate the importance of the school and the contribution it has made to the educational advancement of children in the district, and also to explore the part this fantastic local school should, in our view, play in the future of the local area.

“We trust that constructive discussions can continue on this vital issue.”

The development proposal - published on September 28 and with a two month deadline from that date - is currently open for views from interested parties before the file makes its way to Minister McIlveen’s desk.

Any objections or support should be lodged with the Area Planning Policy Team, Department of Education, Rathgael House, Balloo Road, Bangor, Co Down, BT19 7PR or emailed to dps@education-ni.gov.uk.