John was a familiar sight riding his bicycle in Richhill

ONE of Richhill’s oldest residents has passed away in his 99th year.

John Kelly, was the dearly beloved husband of the late Patricia and father of Ann, John, Catherine, Dorothy, Gerald and Brian.

He would have celebrated his 100th birthday on January 5, 2023.

He passed away peacefully in Greenpark Nursing Home on October 22.

John was a grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.

He was well known and loved by all who knew him.

John will be best remembered by many riding his bicycle around the village and talking to and greeting people whenever he met them.

John spent most of his working life at Stonebridge Furniture factory as a lorry helper and factory worker.

He loved his work and his workmates, particularly the Buckley brothers and Woolsey Kane.

John worked at Stonebridge until he was well into his seventies.

He rode to his work every morning in all weathers on his trusted bicycle.

Before Stonebridge he worked in Belfast Fire Brigade.

He then went to London with his friend Frank McNally where they worked clearing up bomb damage after the Second World War.

While there they met two sisters - Patricia and her sister Nora. John went on to marry Patricia while Frank married Nora.

The couple came back to Northern Ireland and settled down in the village where they remained for their life together.

Patricia predeceased John 10 years ago.

John was a man of great faith and until his legs gave up on him he was a regular worshipper at St Matthew’s Church where he sang in the choir.

He enjoyed listening to church services and read his Bible regularly, able to quote favourite passages.

He said his prayers daily.

He was also a keen newspaper reader.

His other interests included watching boxing, motorcycling and wrestling on the TV

He loved singing and while he was in Greenpark he greeted the staff with a cheery smile and a song on his lips.

Greenpark looked after him and were kind and attentive to him, and the family want to express their deep gratitude to all the staff at what they described as ‘this fantastic home’.

The family said, “Thank you to all who sent cards, attended the funeral and were friends to them throughout the years.

“Richhill has lost a true gentleman and will be remembered and loved by us all.”

His funeral service took place in St Matthew’s Parish Church, Richhill, on Monday, October 24, followed by a private family interment.

The church was packed to capacity, which was a testament to the high esteem in which he was held.

Richhill has lost a great man.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired for Greenpark residents comfort fund and NI Chest Heart and Stroke payable to K G Cheevers & Son, Funeral Directors, 28 Dobbin Street, Armagh, BT61 7QQ.

The family passed on their thanks to Andrew and Kenneth Cheevers for the sensitive manner in which they carried out the funeral arrangements. They also thanked all who had donated in lieu of flowers to the Greenpark Residents’ Comfort Fund and NI Chest, Heart and Stroke.

They also thanked Canon Adair, who conducted the funeral service, for his pastoral care and for visiting John prior to his passing in Greenpark.

They added, “Thanks also to the ladies in the church hall for the lovely tea they provided following the funeral service.”

And thanks were also expressed to Ina Robinson and Lorraine Hall who were true friends to John over the years.