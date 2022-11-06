Drumderg set to host four night Banner Mission and Festival of Remembrance

DRUMDERG LOL 1236 from Keady District No.8 is hosting the inaugural Keady District Royal Banner Mission in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who passed away in September following 70 years of loyal and dedicated service.
The district’s seven lodges plus Keady’s Junior lodge will participate in the event at the newly refurbished Drumderg Orange Hall which was reopened in May this year following extensive refurbishment.
The Banner Mission will run for four nights from Wednesday, November 9, until Saturday, November 12, at 8pm each evening.
County Deputy Chaplain, Reverend Graham Middleton from Tullyvallen Free Presbyterian Church, a member of Drumderg LOL 1236, will bring a message on all banner depictions (pictured below) with a special emphasis on the scriptural application of each and will be joined each evening by several guest soloists.
The Banner Mission will conclude on Saturday evening with a Festival of Remembrance.
Local Piper Alan Paynter will perform, as well as Keady District Choir, Bro, Mark Savage (Lurgan District) and Bro Stephen Anderson from Sixmilecross.
All visiting Brethren are invited to wear regalia with the event open to the public also.
A light supper will be served each evening.
Running order as follows -
Wednesday 9th November.
Drumhillery LOL 229
Derryhennet LOL 37
Soloist Bro. Glenn Armstrong
Thursday 10th November
Crosskeys LOL 88
Corkley LOL 219
Soloist Wendy Coleman
Friday 11th November
Keady True Blues LOL 298
Madden LOL 972
Singing by the Rainey Family.
Sat 12th November
Festival of Remembrance
Keady Coronation JLOL 196
Drumderg LOL 1236
Singing by - Keady District Orange Choir
Bro. Stephen Anderson
Bro. Mark Savage
Piping by Bro. Alan Paynter