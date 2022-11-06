Drumderg set to host four night Banner Mission and Festival of Remembrance

DRUMDERG LOL 1236 from Keady District No.8 is hosting the inaugural Keady District Royal Banner Mission in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who passed away in September following 70 years of loyal and dedicated service.

The district’s seven lodges plus Keady’s Junior lodge will participate in the event at the newly refurbished Drumderg Orange Hall which was reopened in May this year following extensive refurbishment.

The Banner Mission will run for four nights from Wednesday, November 9, until Saturday, November 12, at 8pm each evening.

County Deputy Chaplain, Reverend Graham Middleton from Tullyvallen Free Presbyterian Church, a member of Drumderg LOL 1236, will bring a message on all banner depictions (pictured below) with a special emphasis on the scriptural application of each and will be joined each evening by several guest soloists.

The Banner Mission will conclude on Saturday evening with a Festival of Remembrance.

Local Piper Alan Paynter will perform, as well as Keady District Choir, Bro, Mark Savage (Lurgan District) and Bro Stephen Anderson from Sixmilecross.

All visiting Brethren are invited to wear regalia with the event open to the public also.

A light supper will be served each evening.

Running order as follows -

Wednesday 9th November.

Drumhillery LOL 229

Derryhennet LOL 37

Soloist Bro. Glenn Armstrong

Thursday 10th November

Crosskeys LOL 88

Corkley LOL 219

Soloist Wendy Coleman

Friday 11th November

Keady True Blues LOL 298

Madden LOL 972

Singing by the Rainey Family.

Sat 12th November

Festival of Remembrance

Keady Coronation JLOL 196

Drumderg LOL 1236

Singing by - Keady District Orange Choir

Bro. Stephen Anderson

Bro. Mark Savage

Piping by Bro. Alan Paynter