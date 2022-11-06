TV chef Paula visits JD Hunter in Markethill

JD Hunter & Co. Markethill welcomed BBC Celebrity Chef Paula McIntyre, who joined them in store on Friday, October 21.

Paula held two live cooking demonstrations which were from 10.30am - 12.30pm and then again 2pm - 4pm and promoted the use of local produce in cooking.

Recipe leaflets are all still available for all the dishes she expertly demonstrated.

Series 2 of Paula’s show, ‘Hamely Kitchen’ is currently on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday nights at 7.30pm.

JD Hunter & Co has recently been acquired by the Creighton family, which has been trading in Belfast since 1936.

Niall Creighton said, “We are honoured to have the opportunity to take over a store that has been family-run since the early 1900s, which mirrors our own family business, which was established by our father 86 years ago in 1936.

“Expanding the Creightons company name, which has become synonymous with community retailing over the years, has always been our long-term strategy, and we look forward to bringing even more to the community, always keeping locally sourced products and partnerships at the forefront of the business.”