DfC grants could make a whole lot of difference

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed confirmation that a Department for Communities (DfC) scheme to improve access and inclusion at public facilities has re-opened.

There was some confusion around the programme at the council’s monthly meeting on Monday, October 24, with councillors presented with correspondence from DfC’s head of infrastructure planning, Gavin McBride, explaining the programme will only be operational “should additional funding become available through in-year monitoring of capital budgets”.

This led Councillor Sam Nicholson - who had previously claimed “the bottom line is that some of our [Council] buildings are operating illegally as far as access goes” - to urge ABC Borough Council to “not let this go”.

Council’s interim Director of Neighbourhood Services, Jonathan Hayes, confirmed there has been an update since that correspondence was received and confirmed that the programme is accepting applications for consideration until Thursday, November 17.

Mr Hayes told the Chamber, “On Thursday, October 20, officers received an email from the Department advising the Access and Inclusion Programme has opened and it closes for applications on November 17.

“I am aiming to take a report to the committee in November to update members on potential schemes so it has moved on from the letter received on September 26.”

This update was welcomed by Cllr Nicholson’s UUP colleague, Councillor Julie Flaherty who described it as “good news”.

“This issue of access and inclusivity funding has been something I have been on about for quite a long time and I was hoping beyond hope there would be some good news coming out of it. I am really delighted to hear that there is,” she said.

“I think it cannot be overestimated how important this fund is for all of our constituents to allow disabled people of all ages and abilities to fully participate in all the wonderful facilities we have.

“We have a long list of beneficial projects that have been delivered by this funding, Gosford and Lurgan and, of course, the first mobile changing unit places that any Council has.

“We will be able to use them at all events and that is just something I'm so pleased about,” she said.

Cllr Flaherty then sought assurance that all council departments will be given the chance to review their facilities and consider submissions for funding from this programme.

“Can you just assure me, with the time frame being so very tight, that this will be looked at in the round across Departments in terms of general accessibility matters?” Cllr Flaherty asked.

“I want this assurance, given some of the information we have ascertained lately,” she explained.

Mr Hayes said he agreed with Cllr Flaherty that those projects which have received funding from this scheme in previous years “have certainly seen enhancements”. And he confirmed that he has spoken to heads of department across Council in relation to these matters.

“The projects that have been delivered in previous years have certainly seen enhancements in relation to a wide range of initiatives across our parks and open spaces as well as our facilities,” he said.

“In relation to the closing date of November 17, we have already engaged with relevant officers and heads of department across Council in relation to potential projects that could benefit from this funding.”