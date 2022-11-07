Keeping Armagh City a safe place to live, work and visit

KEEPING people safe - a very simple encapsulation of the PSNI’s mission and one the local Neighbourhood Policing Team takes very much to heart.

This week the Gazette sat down with Inspector Kieran Quinn and two of his sergeants, Eamonn Campbell and Alan Duffin, to learn a little more about their mission and one thing came across very clearly again and again as they discussed their priorities - people.

Whether it be tacking anti-social behaviour, the scourge of drugs, road safety or helping the most vulnerable in our society, at the centre of their thinking was working in tandem with the communities they serve.

And they had some notable successes to share with some major drugs finds in the city, all thanks to information received from the community.

Inspector Quinn said “Armagh in common with most towns and cities has a dugs issue, it is a priority for police.

“We have received information from the community that has led to stop and search operations and we have had some good finds in the area (such as a recent seizure at Cathedral Road).”

He went on, “We are working with the Police and Community Safety Partnership and local schools to educate young people around the dangers of drugs.”

Education has a vital role to play, getting the message out there on drugs.

A play staged by the Southern Regional College at the Royal School highlighted the dangers and touched a lot of nerves.

Inspector Quinn also stressed, “It’s important the community work with police to give us the information and we will act on it.”

The return to normality after the Covid lockdowns has not been without its price in policing terms and with the cost of living crisis currently gripping the country the officers were also keen to get across the crime prevention message around burglaries and scams.

During lockdown, not surprisingly, burglary figures went down but scams increased and too many people are still getting conned out of their life savings.

But it is a preventable crime as Inspector Quinn explained: “People need to be aware, if it is too good to be true then it’s not true.

“Elderly people are being targeted and if you have elderly parents, relatives or friends make them aware of the advice that is out there.

“Police have put a lot of effort into advising on scams, scammers are very clever and are always changing their methods, they can work over four hours or six months.”

The other face of that coin has been the emergence of sextortion scams targeting young people, while it is starting to diminish it is still out there and police have been making every effort to get the message on caution across.

They have been visiting schools talking to youngsters about internet safety.

They have also been addressing online bullying.

Turning to other crime, Inspector Quinn pointed out that while burglaries did reduce during lockdown the return to work, darker evenings and the cost of living crisis has seen an increase in thefts and burglaries.

Again the message is prevention as the first step, with the officers pointing out in too many cases premises targeted by burglars have been left unlocked.

Giving some basic crime prevention advice inspector Quinn said, “Put stuff away and have a light on.”

He warned, “We are likely to see an increase in burglaries during the winter months with darker nights and the cost of living crisis.”

Police have also been working with local businesses to educate them around crime prevention and to provide a visible police presence to deter criminal elements.

Sergeant Campbell said, “We are using technology to target areas hit by theft. With the cost of living we are likely to see low level type of theft.”

Police recently held a business crime week with uniformed and plainclothes officers visiting business premises.

The have also been working closely with Armagh City Centre Management on crime prevention.

Visible policing is another key to their work and Inspector Quinn revealed 85 per cent of the police fleet is now ‘liveried’.

But police aren’t just patrolling in high visibility vehicles, bicycle patrols have also been deployed (particularly at large events such as Armagh County Show) making officers more accessible to the public and again intelligence is being used so officers are ‘patrolling with a purpose’.

And the key to all of this, working in partnership with the community and other agencies to ensure Armagh continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit.